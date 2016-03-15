'Good for business': UK tech companies make their feelings on the EU known

UK tech companies are strongly in favour of remaining in the European Union, according to a poll from industry trade body techUK.

The poll, taken by 227 tech business leaders, found that 70% of UK technology companies want to remain in the EU. Just 15% of tech firms want to leave, while 15% are still undecided.

Members of techUK include large multinationals like Apple, Google, Sony, and BAE Systems, as well as smaller startups like Huddle.

Of the business leaders that want the UK to remain in the EU, 76% said being part of it makes the UK more attractive to international investors, while 75% said it gives UK tech companies a better deal on trading relationships within the EU and 71% said it makes the UK more globally competitive.

Some 73% of people that were in favour of remaining in the EU said a vote to leave would create more risk and uncertainty for their businesses.

Of the 15% that want to leave, 91% said the UK would have more flexibility in a global economy and 64% said the UK would be more globally competitive.

Julian David, CEO of techUK, said in a statement:

UK tech is thriving, creating jobs almost three times faster than the rest of the economy. The vast majority of our members say that being in the EU supports that growth. Open markets and cooperation are good for business. This is not about fear, it is about opportunity — a market of 500 million consumers.

Similar polls from tech lobbying group Coadec (the Coalition for a Digital economy) and Silicon Valley Bank have found that the vast majority of technology companies want to remain in the EU.

The UK public will vote on whether to remain in the EU on June 23.

NOW WATCH: This woman is getting famous for building hilariously terrible robots



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.