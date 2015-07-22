Pixar's next movie shows what would have happened if dinosaurs never went extinct and it looks gorgeous

Pixar will follow up its hugely successful “Inside Out” with “The Good Dinosaur,” a long-delayed animated picture which explores what Earth would be like if dinosaurs never became extinct and shared the planet with humans.
“The Good Dinosaur” will be in theatres on November 25.
Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of Pixar
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.