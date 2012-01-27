'Good Day New York' Host Greg Kelly Has Been Accused Of Rape

UPDATE: CLICK HERE to read why Greg Kelly just requested some time off amidst rape allegations and pregnancy rumours.





Greg Kelly was not in his usual chair on “Good Day New York” Thursday morning after the TV host was accused of raping a 30-something Manhattan woman.

The woman told cops that she was sexually assaulted on October 8 by the 43-year-old TV star, who also happens to be the son of Police Commissioner, Raymond Kelly.

The younger Kelly allegedly sexually assaulted the woman in the law office where she worked after the two had drinks together at the South Street Seaport.

The accuser did not report the attack until Tuesday night, after her boyfriend, enraged by the incident, approached the police commissioner at a public event.

Cops interviewed the woman but because of the conflict created by questioning the commissioner’s son, turned the case over to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.

Kelly has not yet been criminally charged but a source told The Daily News that “he isn’t going anywhere today.”

Including “Good Day New York,” where Steve Lacey, anchor of the early newscast, filled in for Kelly during this morning’s broadcast.

“I love Greg. That’s all I can say,” Kelly’s usual co-host, Rosanna Scotto, told reporters outside of the news studio this morning.

Kelly denies any wrongdoing and released this statement through his lawyer:

“Mr. Kelly is aware that the New York County district attorney’s office is conducting an investigation,” the statement said. “Mr. Kelly strenuously denies any wrongdoing of any kind, and is cooperating fully with the district attorney’s investigation. We know the district attorney’s investigation will prove Mr. Kelly’s innocence.”

