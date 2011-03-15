Good Credit Cards For 'Emergency' Purposes

I always have at least two credit cards in my wallet as an emergency back-up, especially when travelling. Even when I briefly experimented with using debit cards and cash only last year, I kept two credit cards on hand just in case.



Aside from travel and the unexpected frozen debit card (as happens when your account is flagged for possible fraudulent activity), there’s a new reason to find a good credit card sooner rather than later: new debit card regulations which could cause the major U.S. banks to cap your debit card purchases at $50 or $100 per transaction. For anything larger, you would have to withdraw cash from an ATM, write a check, or use a credit card.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, Bank of America or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

