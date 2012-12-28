Good And Bad News For Toyota [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Courtesy Toyota

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Toyota might become the world’s biggest car maker of 2012 due to high demand from overseas. It has had its largest sales figures since 2000.



In other Toyota news, the car company is paying $1.1 billion on a two-year-old class action lawsuit in which millions of car owners sued because their vehicles allegedly accelerated out of the blue. Toyota’s statement noted “In keeping with our core principles, we have structured this agreement in ways that work to put our customers first.”

Adweek talks to Joyce King Thomas about her return to McCann Worldgroup after retiring.

McDonald’s is apparently pinning DJs against each other in a “flavour battle.”

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is rumoured to be finishing up its digital agency review. According to Agency Spy, finalists include Zaaz, iCrossing, Razorfish, and Blitz.

The New York Times just got wind of the fact that college students at the University of California changed its logo. (They’ve been petitioning to change it for weeks.)

