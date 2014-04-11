9 Pieces Of Good Advice From Notorious Business People

'As an impresario, I encourage and elicit contrarian views and contrasts... Dissent stimulates discussion, prompting others to make more perceptive observations,' Sculley wrote in his 1987 book 'Odyssey: Pepsi to Apple... A Journey of Adventure, Ideas and the Future.'

In May 1985, Sculley joined Apple as its new CEO and quickly discovered that its founder, Steve Jobs, thought he was 'bad for Apple.' Sculley responded to this dissent by complaining to the board of directors and having Jobs stripped of all his management responsibilities. Five months later, Jobs left the company he created.

Apple's board fired Sculley in 1993 after years of disappointing results. Jobs returned to Apple in 1996 and became CEO in 1997. The rebel that Sculley tried squashing, of course, transformed Apple from a has-been into the world's most profitable and innovative company.