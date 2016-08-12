'We are looking at an extinction-level event': GOP strategist rails against Trump in wild tweetstorm

Picture: Getty Images

A Republican strategist trashed Donald Trump and his campaign on Twitter Thursday, warning that the presidential nominee is “threatening elected [Republicans] at all levels” of government.

Matt Mackowiak, founder and president of Potomac Strategy Group, tore apart Trump’s campaign strategy, which seems haphazard at best.

Mackowiak noted that you “can’t overstate” the “panic” inside the GOP, which stands to lose House and Senate seats as well as governorships if Trump does too much damage to the party.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has been consistently beating Trump in national polls, and Republicans worry that some traditionally red states might be in danger of leaning more toward the Democratic side this election.

Here’s the tweetstorm:





