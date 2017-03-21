Gonzaga now has the best chance to win the NCAA Tournament

After the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, we are now down to just 16 teams and we still don’t have a clear favourite to win it all.

Gonzaga is a slight favourite to win the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, with Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight model giving them an 18% chance to cut down the nets in Glendale in two weeks. That is just slightly ahead of Kansas at 15%, with Kentucky the third-most-popular winner in the simulations at 11%.

In all, 11 of the 16 teams now have at least a 4% chance to be champions, with only a handful teams that would be considered long shots.

