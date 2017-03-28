Gonzaga is a huge favourite to win the Final Four

The Final Four is now set in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and for the first time we now have a heavy favourite to win it all — Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has a 55.3% chance to win two more games and cut down the nets in Glendale, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI). Nate Silver’s model at FiveThirtyEight is a little less bullish on the Zags as it gives them a 42% chance to win it all. North Carolina is next, at 25.9% in the BPI and 24% at FiveThirtyEight.

Villanova was a slight favourite before the tournament started and Gonzaga emerged as a slight favourite after the first week.

NOW WATCH: Golfers in Siberia played a tournament on top of a huge frozen lake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.