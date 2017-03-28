Gonzaga is a huge favourite to win the Final Four

Cork Gaines, Diana Yukari

The Final Four is now set in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and for the first time we now have a heavy favourite to win it all — Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has a 55.3% chance to win two more games and cut down the nets in Glendale, according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI). Nate Silver’s model at FiveThirtyEight is a little less bullish on the Zags as it gives them a 42% chance to win it all. North Carolina is next, at 25.9% in the BPI and 24% at FiveThirtyEight.

Villanova was a slight favourite before the tournament started and Gonzaga emerged as a slight favourite after the first week.

