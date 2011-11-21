Mashable Fires Editor At Large And Top Writer Ben Parr

UPDATE: Mashable has confirmed with us that Ben Parr was fired on Friday.



Parr got in touch with us to say this: “I’m proud to call myself a Mashable alumnus. I have a couple of amazing things up my sleeve.”

EARLIER: Mashable’s editor at large Ben Parr has left the fast-growing news site, Business Insider has learned.

Parr had originally intended to stay until July next year after receiving a $250,000 cash bonus, according to several sources familiar to the matter.

Several sources described Parr’s brand on the site as “critical,” which prompted Mashable CEO Pete Cashmore to offer him an impressive package to stay.

Mashable’s own site also indicates he has left:

Ben Parr is a technology journalist, web entrepreneur and aspiring world changer. He is best-known as the former editor-at-large of Mashable where he focused on technology trends, the companies behind them, and the intersection of technology, media and society. Ben’s 3+ year career with Mashable began when he joined as a writer in August 2008.

We first learned Parr was taking off after getting in touch with him over email. We received an automated response saying he left the company:

Ben Parr is no longer with Mashable. For all inquiries, please contact Chris Taylor and Lance Ulanoff.

We wrote last week about Ben’s impressive payout. One source told us that the fact we knew about Parr’s payout was a breach of contract. So there’s a chance the agreement was shot down or Parr and Mashable couldn’t reach a new agreement.

Mashable is growing very quickly, with around 20 million unique monthly visitors, but is having some trouble holding onto its top writers. Five writers left over the course of a few months.

Parr hasn’t indicated where he is heading next, but several sources close to him have told us he has a bunch of Hollywood-related plans. Several sources said he is working on some kind of television show.

We reached out to Mashable and Parr and we’ll update as soon as we find out more. if you’ve heard anything about Mashable or where Parr might be headed, please reach out to us at [email protected].

