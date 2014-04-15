The Official Trailer For 'Gone Girl' Is Finally Here, And It Looks As Chilling As The Book

Gillian Flynn’s bestseller ‘Gone Girl’ is now a movie starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

Affleck plays Nick Dunne, a man who finds out his wife Amy (Pike) has suddenly gone missing on the couple’s 5th wedding anniversary.

“Under pressure from the police and a growing media frenzy, Nick’s portrait of a blissful union begins to crumble,” reads the movie description.

Everyone thinks Nick Dunne killed his wife. Only Amy knows the truth.

The movie comes out on October 3rd, 2014.

Watch the official trailer here (and below.)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

