Ben Affleck Is The Most Hated Man In America In New 'Gone Girl' Trailer

20th Century Fox released the second trailer for the adaptation of New York Times bestseller “Gone Girl” and it looks like one of this fall’s must see films.

The Gillian Flynn novel follows Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) who is accused of murdering his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) after she goes missing on the couple’s five-year wedding anniversary.

As the case continues, Dunne becomes dubbed “the most hated man in America” by media.

The thriller is the latest from director David Fincher who brought mindbenders “Se7en” and “Fight Club” to screen. Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry also star.

“Gone Girl” is in theatres October 3.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.