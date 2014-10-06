'Gone Girl' Dominates Theatres With A Huge Opening Weekend

People came out in droves to see Ben Affleck’s new movie “Gone Girl.”

Based on the best-selling novel from author Gillian Flynn, the mystery thriller made a huge $US38 million at the box office this weekend.

The film, about a man (Affleck) accused of killing his wife after she disappears on their fifth wedding anniversary, is now director David Fincher’s (“Se7en,” “The Social Network”) biggest debut for a film opening weekend.

“Gone Girl” was expected to make north of $US30 million this weekend. The movie is also performing well overseas. Worldwide, the film has already made $62.6 million.

The film was almost overtaken by horror prequel “Annabelle” which also had a great weekend. The prequel to low-budget horror hit “The Conjuring” made $US37 million opening weekend despite mostly poor reviews.

That’s only a small dip from “The Conjuring” which debuted to $41.9 million in July 2013. “The Conjuring” cost an estimated $US20 million to make and went on to make more than $US300 million worldwide.

After the September box office hit a six-year low, it’s the first weekend in nearly two months where two films (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”) have crossed more than $US30 million in one weekend.

