Ben Affleck Refused To Wear A Yankees Hat In 'Gone Girl'

20th Century Fox/Gone Girl trailer Ben Affleck plays a man accused of murdering his wife in ‘Gone Girl.’

There’s a brief scene in David Fincher’s new film “Gone Girl” where Ben Affleck is seen in an airport wearing a Met’s baseball hat.

You wouldn’t think anything of the scene. The hat is only visible on screen for a few seconds, but according to Affleck the decision to wear that hat came after the actor’s one fight with the director while making the film.

According to The New York Times, Fincher originally wanted Affleck to wear a Yankees hat. Affleck’s character Nick Dunne used to live in Manhattan and was briefly visiting while trying to keep a low profile. It was a request the actor absolutely refused considering he is a diehard Red Sox fan.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,'” Affleck told the NYT. “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

“It was an uprising; it was a coup, I rioted,” Affleck added, “It was a one-man riot against the Yankees.”

Affleck said only after “a lot of shuttle diplomacy, so much back-and-forth” the two agreed he could wear a Mets hat.

The adaptation of the best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn is expected to top the box office this weekend with more than $US30 million.

