Gone, Baby, Gone: $10.5 Trillion

All together 52 equity markets globally lost $10.5 trillion dollars so far this year, according to Standard and Poor’s today. September alone accounted for $4.1 trillion.



But, hey, compared to everyone else we didn’t suck that much!

Citywire: The US stock market, however, was September’s best performer as it only lost 9.29%. The developed markets – excluding the US – saw an overall fall of 14.80%, while emerging markets fell 18.76% – the worst single-month loss for over 10 years in the developing countries.

