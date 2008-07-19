Gone: 3,500 Newspaper Jobs In Two Months, $3.9B In Newspaper Stock In Two Weeks

Everyone knows that it’s a lousy time to be a newspaper employee who wants to remain a newspaper employee, but MediaPost has actually run the numbers: It tallies more than 3,500 job cuts at American newspapers since late May. A partial body count:



Media General: 810

Washington Post: 100

Gannett: “Hundreds” (At least 255)

Honolulu Advertiser: 54

Arizon Republic: “50 or more”

McClatchy: 1,400

Chicago Tribune 80

Los Angeles Times: 250

Baltimore Sun: 100

Hartford Courant: 57

Orlando Sentienl: 50

Dayton News-Journal: 99

Palm Beach Post: 300

Atlanta Journal-Constituion: 189

Wall Street Journal: 50 (but hiring 90+)

Boston Herald: 130-160

Alas, none of this is doing what it’s supposed to do: Convince Wall Street that papers can turn around their slide. Alan Mutter points out that newspaper companies have collectively lost $3.9 billion in value in July alone. And while we may be overly nostalgic for print products, we think these cuts are only going to accelerate papers’ decline: More layoffs = lousier product = less readers = less advertisers = less revenue = more layoffs. Repeat.

The good news? We’re hiring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.