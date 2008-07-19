Gone: 3,500 Newspaper Jobs In Two Months, $3.9B In Newspaper Stock In Two Weeks

Everyone knows that it’s a lousy time to be a newspaper employee who wants to remain a newspaper employee, but MediaPost has actually run the numbers: It tallies more than 3,500 job cuts at American newspapers since late May. A partial body count:
- Media General: 810
- Washington Post: 100
- Gannett: “Hundreds” (At least 255)
- Honolulu Advertiser: 54
- Arizon Republic: “50 or more”
- McClatchy: 1,400
- Chicago Tribune 80
- Los Angeles Times: 250
- Baltimore Sun: 100
- Hartford Courant: 57
- Orlando Sentienl: 50
- Dayton News-Journal: 99
- Palm Beach Post: 300
- Atlanta Journal-Constituion: 189
- Wall Street Journal: 50 (but hiring 90+)
- Boston Herald: 130-160
Alas, none of this is doing what it’s supposed to do: Convince Wall Street that papers can turn around their slide. Alan Mutter points out that newspaper companies have collectively lost $3.9 billion in value in July alone. And while we may be overly nostalgic for print products, we think these cuts are only going to accelerate papers’ decline: More layoffs = lousier product = less readers = less advertisers = less revenue = more layoffs. Repeat.
The good news? We’re hiring.
