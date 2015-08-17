Here's a video that shows the former military base Apple approached for a top-secret project

If Apple is going to build a car, it needs a top-secret facility for testing.

According to documents The Guardian obtained, Apple approached a company called GoMentum, which specialises in testing self-driving cars. GoMentum owns a former military base that car companies use for testing.

The facility is basically a closed-off ghost town, which makes it an ideal location for testing futuristic vehicles that can’t be seen by the public.

We already know that Apple is planning on making a car, but that’s about all we know. But if it wanted to test a prototype car, GoMentum’s facility would be a great place to go.

GoMentum isn’t quiet about what it specialises in, and other car companies that have tested self-driving cars have already gone public about their work at GoMentum’s facility.

Honda is one of the major car manufacturers that has already used GoMentum’s facility to test self-driving vehicles. Below is a short video the company posted to YouTube that gives you a glimpse inside the same area Apple approached.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.