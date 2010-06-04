Goldman: Today's Jobs Data Better Be Awesome, Because The Stimulus Is Dying

U.S. economic growth has been boosted by two primary factors which will soon disappear — 1) fiscal stimulus from the U.S. government via spending and tax cuts, 2) positive effects from the inventory cycle whereby production rose faster than actual demand as inventories were replenished.



With these two engines cooling down towards the end of this year, the U.S. will increasingly need to depend on jobs growth, says Jan Hatzius at Goldman.

Goldman:

The best hope for sustained growth at the first half pace or better is a dramatic acceleration in employment growth. An incremental 100,000 payroll jobs per month would represent nearly a 1% gain in payrolls per year. If these jobs paid average wages and benefits, this would boost personal income by 0.6 percentage points. With the extreme assumption that all of the wage portion of this income is spent, GDP would rise by an incremental 0.4 percentage points. “Multiplier” effects—the feedback from this additional spending into further hiring, income, and spending—could boost the impact somewhat beyond this.

On this note, while we know that the latest jobs data will be boosted by census-jobs, Goldman still believes the underlying data will be relatively strong as well.

Encouragingly, private-sector payrolls bottomed out in December and have steadily accelerated to a gain of 231,000 in April. This is markedly above our expectation for private-sector net hiring over the remainder of the year, which we expect to be in the neighbourhood of 100,000 per month.

…

What about the rest of the employment report? We expect the surge in hiring to bring down the unemployment rate from its 9.9% level in April. The 600,000 jobs we expect represent about 0.4 percentage points of the labour force. If the labour force remained constant, the unemployment rate would fall by a similar amount. However, we suspect that the Census job opportunity and recent improvement in the labour market probably boosted labour force participation as well. On net, we expect the unemployment rate to fall to 9.7% in May.

We’ll see at 8:30 AM today.

(Via Goldman Sachs, US Daily, Jan Hatzius, 4 June 2010)

