The Billionaire Founder Of Paychex Wants To Buy The L.A. Dodgers

Tom Golisano is trying to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the Wall Street Journal.Golisano founded Paychex — one of the biggest payroll services in the country.



He also has experience in sports when he owned the Buffalo Sabres.

He’ll have to fork over at least $1 billion dollars.

“Baseball has been my favourite sport all my life,” Mr. Golisano told the WSJ. “I would welcome the opportunity to own such a fine franchise.”

