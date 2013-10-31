Golf's Biggest Stars Posed For Some Amazing Photos Prior To Event In China

Cork Gaines

Many of the world’s top golfers will compete this week at the WGC-HSBC Champions in in Shanghai, China. While the World Golf Championships event has yet to start, several of the players posed for some amazing photographs during a promotional event.

Here is defending champion Ian Poulter defending the trophy from Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose, all of whom are wielding traditional Chinese weapons…

Ian Poulter, Jason Dufner, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Justin RoseGetty Images

McIlroy and Mickelson later posed for this amazing photo of them “fighting” over the trophy. McIlroy’s shoes were a nice touch…

Rory McIlroy and Phil MickelsonGetty Images


Of course, Jason Dufner gave his typical look of disinterest when he was introduced to a Chinese warrior…

Jason DufnerGetty Images

Dufner then posed with Poulter giving his best “warrior” face as Poulter appears to be holding back laughter…

Jason Dufner and Ian PoulterGetty Images

