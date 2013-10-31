Golf's Biggest Stars Posed For Some Amazing Photos Prior To Event In China

Many of the world’s top golfers will compete this week at the WGC-HSBC Champions in in Shanghai, China. While the World Golf Championships event has yet to start, several of the players posed for some amazing photographs during a promotional event.

Here is defending champion Ian Poulter defending the trophy from Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose, all of whom are wielding traditional Chinese weapons…

McIlroy and Mickelson later posed for this amazing photo of them “fighting” over the trophy. McIlroy’s shoes were a nice touch…



Of course, Jason Dufner gave his typical look of disinterest when he was introduced to a Chinese warrior…

Dufner then posed with Poulter giving his best “warrior” face as Poulter appears to be holding back laughter…

