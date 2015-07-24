Golfer Robert Allenby had a nasty fight with his caddie and they split mid-round

Another bites the dust. Photo: Scott Halleran/ Getty.

Australian golfer Robert Allenby has had another spat on the green, this time with his caddie – mid-round at the US PGA Tour’s Canadian Open.

The pair have two different versions of what happened, however, both admit name-calling and finger pointing around Allenby’s 15-year bagman quit/was fired (depending on who you believe).

According to Allenby, Middlemo chose the wrong club before Allenby hit his ball into a creek at Glen Abbey’s par-five 13th, his fourth hole and made triple bogey.

“I said to him ‘You know this happens every week. This has happened for like the last three or four or five months. We keep making bad mistakes and you’re not helping me in these circumstances’,” said Allenby, before Middlemo apparently “lost the plot” and later walked off the course.

Middlemo tells the story a little differently.

He called me a ‘fat c***’ a few times,” Middlemo told foxsports.com.au.

“It kept bubbling away and I said to him, ‘I dare you to say that again’. We were yelling each other a bit at this stage.

“A couple of the players were taken aback. I actually apologised to the guys we were playing with, SJ Park and Jon Curran, because it was pretty loud.”

Middlemo later said Allenby is “just a bully” and that he had enough.

“You couldn’t get away with that in any workplace in the world, but somehow he thinks it’s appropriate on a golf course.”

Allenby ended up carding a nine-over 81 first round before withdrawing.

Back in January Allenby claimed he was kidnapped, robbed, and beaten following a trip to a local wine bar in Hawaii.

Details of that story were later disputed by several witnesses, including the homeless woman who helped Allenby. Read more about it here.

Twitter has had a lot to say about this latest spat.

Here’s just a few of the comments floating around.

In fairness to Robert Allenby, he wasn't wasted when he did something stupid this time. Improvement. — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) July 24, 2015

I see Robert Allenby had a round to forget today. Won't be hard. His memory loss is finely tuned. — AUSSIE EXPAT ! (@mcbride72) July 23, 2015

can someone give robert allenby his own reality tv show. i'd definitely watch that #ontheroadwithrob #imacaddygetmeouttahere — lehmo (@lehmo23) July 24, 2015

Robert Allenby, reputation as the worst guy to work 4 if ur a caddy. When u fire caddies constantly it's usually a YOU issue — Paul Regali (@ghostofhogan) July 24, 2015

Robert Allenby sounds like the kind of guy I wouldn't really like. And that's putting it very politely — Mark Hindle (@MarkHindle29) July 24, 2015

Robert Allenby seems like he'd be the last Aussie sportsman I'd want to be stuck alone with on a deserted island! #peopleskills #nope #nada — Benny Jones (@benjiman1983) July 24, 2015

Read more here.

