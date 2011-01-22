Golfer Padraig Harrington Disqualified After TV Viewer Rats Him Out For Rules Violation

Photo: AP

Golfer Padraig Harrington was disqualified from the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi on Friday, after a someone watching the first round on TV emailed European Tour officials to tell them that Harrington had illegally moved his ball.Harrington was replacing his ball on a green and when he went to the pull coin away, the ball moved forward slightly. Neither Harrington nor any of the officials on the scene noticed the movement or assessed the required two-stroke penalty, which meant that Harrington signed an incorrect scorecard and is now out of the tourney.



He shot a 7-under 65 in that round and was one stroke behind the leader.

Of course, everyone would still be unaware of the foul, if someone hadn’t snitched. It’s the second time this year that player has been disqualified after someone watching on TV ratted them out.

Imagine if television watchers could phone NFL refs to tell them about that holding call or if baseball fans could email about that ball going foul.

