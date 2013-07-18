A Golfer Shattered An $80,000 ESPN Camera With An Errant Shot At The British Open

Dannish golfer Thomas Bjorn cost ESPN a pretty penny when his wayward shot from the rough nailed a camera at the British Open this morning.



The camera — which the commentators said cost $80,000 — was filming Bjorn from afar when his approach shot hit the lens and shattered it.

Here’s the video. You can see it get grey and fuzzy after the ball hits it (via Kyle Porter of CBS):

And this was the damage, according to ESPN’s Trey Wingo:

and now…the evidence RT @ ESPN TV camera on first fairway after Thomas Bjorn’s second shot from the rough!! pic.twitter.com/kMCO8WtSYe — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 18, 2013

