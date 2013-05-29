Golfer Flips His Club While Juggling A Ball In An Incredible Trick Shot Video

Romain Bechu is a pro golfer from France who has played in a few small tournaments in Europe since 2010.
This weekend he released a crazy trick shot video. It mostly consists of him juggling a ball with a golf club, like Tiger Woods did in his famous Nike commercial.
It’s mesmerizing. The best part comes at the three-minute mark, when he flips his club mid-juggle and doesn’t drop the ball.
Here it is in GIF form (full video below):
YouTubeWild (via Eye on Golf):
