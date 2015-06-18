The US Open course is so hard and dry you can bounce a golf ball on it like a basketball

Chambers Bay, the site of this year’s US Open, has been driving players crazy. The course is one of the most unusual US Open venues ever, and some players have deemed it excessively difficult.

Amateur golfer Lee McCoy emphasised just how dry and hard the course is in a video he uploaded to Twitter. In it, he dribbles a golf ball like a basketball:

Touch firm out here pic.twitter.com/1eiiqz2QcF

— Lee McCoy (@LeeMcCoyGolf) June 16, 2015

SB Nation’s Brendan Porath also walked the course and described the firmness as like “concrete:”

“It’s completely unique in so many ways, but after walking around on Tuesday, the one thing that stood out instantly was just how hard the ground was everywhere it was mowed. Walking across the chipping range and practice area felt like a stroll across a concrete parking lot, and it was hard to imagine how some of these balls will ever stop, especially with the slopes on the greens. This video from Lee McCoy, the sectional qualifier from UGA, reinforced just how hardpan everything is out there and rocketed around Twitter.”

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Samuhel, the region has been unusually dry since the beginning of May.

The weather has been so remarkably dry, in fact, that the greens have stopped absorbing water in places:

How hard is Chambers Bay? This is water poured on EDGE of 18 green 2 days before #USOpen. This will get interesting! pic.twitter.com/v8wut3ISIl

— Golf Aust @ US Open (@ US Open () June 17, 2015

USGA Executive Director Mike Davis, who’s in charge of setting up the course, said the course is just as tough as it should be.

“On the eve of the championship the golf course is superb,” Davis told Golf Digest’s John Strege. “It’s nice and firm and fast. And really, at this point, thankfully, we’re getting blessed with this great weather, it’s really down to managing the firmness. It’s a water management thing. So we’re looking at moisture levels in greens. We’re looking at the firmness of greens. And we’re also looking at what winds might be predicted for tomorrow. So we’ve got it really right where we want it, which is wonderful.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.