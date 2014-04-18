Pro Golfer Jumps Into A Lake After Getting Attacked By Hornets, Still Makes Birdie On The Hole

Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal was forced to dive into a water hazard to escape a swarm of hornets in the second round of the Malaysian Open on Friday.

On the 5th hole Larrazabal was attacked by bees in the middle of the fairway. He tried to swat them away, but eventually just jumped into the lake to get away.

The most remarkable part is that he got out of the lake, changed his shirt, and made birdie on the hole.

It looked funny at first, but he got stung 20 times, according to the European Tour broadcast.

Right into the lake:

Not only did he finish the round, he nailed a birdie putt a few minutes later:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.