A famous surfer is trying to revolutionise the sport of golf with a new gadget

GolfBoard is a futuristic device that is a cross between a skateboard and a golf cart. It’s the brainchild of surfer Laird Hamilton and Bally Total Fitness founder Don Wildman.

The GolfBoard is designed to carry golfers and their gear at speeds up to 12mph. It costs $US6,500 per unit.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Caters News.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.