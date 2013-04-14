The Golf World Is Outraged That Tiger Woods Didn't Get Disqualified

Pro golfers, golf writers, and TV commentators are up in arms that Tiger Woods was only given a 2-stroke penalty for his illegal drop on the 15th hole yesterday.



Tiger said last night that he dropped his ball two yards behind his previous spot, clearly violating the rule that you must drop “as nearly as possible” to your original spot.

He was allowed to stay in the tournament under a new rule that allows players to retroactively fess up to unknowingly violating a rule.

Golf people are not happy about it. They say that the new rule is B.S., and Tiger should DQ himself to save the integrity of the game.

Nick Faldo went on the Golf Channel and said Tiger disqualifying himself would be “the manly thing to do.” He added, “He should really sit down and think about this and the mark this will leave on his career, his legacy, everything.”

The Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee said, “The right thing to do here for Tiger and the game is for Tiger to disqualify himself.”

David Duval said on Twitter that Tiger should withdraw from the tournament.

Golfer Shane Lowry said, “This is a joke. In my opinion anyone else would have been DQ’d. When you sign for the wrong score that’s what’s supposed to happen.”

Golf bloggers and writers are similarly stunned that he was only given a 2-stroke penalty.

This is in stark contrast to fans and golf non-diehards, who just want to watch Tiger Woods play golf this weekend and aren’t all that invested in the “integrity of the game.”

Here’s the disparity between the two drops:

