Golfers in Siberia played a tournament on top of a huge frozen lake

Golf just got a whole lot cooler.

Around 50 golfers gathered on Lake Baikal to compete in the annual Baikal Ice Golf tournament.

The Siberian lake is the deepest freshwater lake in the world, but when frozen, the ice is around 60 cm thick, making it safe for the golfers.

Produced by David Ibekwe

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.