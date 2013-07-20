These Golf Tee Markers Prove That Every Small, Insignificant Detail In Sports Can Be Branded

Cork Gaines
2013 Marathon Classic

The LPGA is in Ohio for the Marathon Classic this week. As you can see in the image at right, they are using miniature Marathon gas pumps as tee markers to indicate where players are to tee off (see more examples below).

Sponsor logos on tee markers is not a new phenomenon. But over the years the sponsors have gotten very creative when it comes to presenting their brand.

The result is often adorable forms of advertising that people don’t mind seeing at a sporting event.

On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourite tee markers from the last few years.

2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic used FedEx trucks

Michelin man bobblehead dolls at the 2005 Michelin Championship!

At the 2009 Wegmans LPGA Championship, it was tiny Wegmans shopping carts

And here is what they looked like this year

The 2007 3M Championship used markers that looked like the 3M logo was on a tee

The John Deere Classic likes to use tractors such as this one in 2006

And this one in 2009

And this one in 2010

I wonder if the players at the 2004 PGA Tour Championship were thirstier than usual

The 2009 KLM Open in the Netherlands used clogs of course

How many players tried to play with the tee markers at the 2012 Hyundai Tournament of Champions?

At the 2009 Navistar LPGA Classic Taylor Leon did play with one of the Navistar trucks

Last year they used models of a Navistar bus

This tee marker at the 2011 Omega Mission Hills World Cup wasn't an advertisement. Instead, it showed the international flavour of the event.

The 2011 Wyndham Championship used different markers on each hole, but all represented life at a Wyndham Resort

Sometimes it is just a simple logo like this one at the 2012 Valero Texas Open

And this one at the 2012 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

The 2013 travellers Championship used travellers signature umbrella

