These Golf Tee Markers Prove That Every Small, Insignificant Detail In Sports Can Be Branded

The LPGA is in Ohio for the Marathon Classic this week. As you can see in the image at right, they are using miniature Marathon gas pumps as tee markers to indicate where players are to tee off (see more examples below).
Sponsor logos on tee markers is not a new phenomenon. But over the years the sponsors have gotten very creative when it comes to presenting their brand.
The result is often adorable forms of advertising that people don’t mind seeing at a sporting event.
On the next few pages we will take a look at some of our favourite tee markers from the last few years.
This tee marker at the 2011 Omega Mission Hills World Cup wasn't an advertisement. Instead, it showed the international flavour of the event.
The 2011 Wyndham Championship used different markers on each hole, but all represented life at a Wyndham Resort
