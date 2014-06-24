Golfer Hunter Mahan Just Listed His Mansion In An Exclusive Dallas Neighbourhood For $US9.5 Million

Hunter Mahan and his wife Kandi recently listed their 16,655-square-foot house in the exclusive Preston Hollow gated community of Dallas for $US9.5 million, according to culturemap Houston.

The five bedroom, six full and two half bathroom house also has an indoor basketball court, an Infinity Edge pool, a 12×16 golf simulator in Mahan’s “man cave” and a “grill room.”

There’s a 12-car garage, an elevator, a full outdoor kitchen, and a private guest house. Preston Hollow, the gated community, also has unique access to two separate private jet ports located nearby.

The 16,655-square-foot mansion sits in an exclusive gated community in Dallas.

The study is home to many of Mahan's trophies and golf bags.

This sitting area is one of several on the property.

A less formal sitting area just off the kitchen.

The kitchen.

And the dining room for more formal occasions.

A light fixture that hangs through the main staircase.

One guest bedroom has a black and white theme.

A guest bathroom.

The master bedroom.

The master bathroom has cherry blossom panels behind the tub.

Mahan's 'man cave' has a 12x16 golf simulator.

Another view of the man cave, where Mahan does his off-course training.

An indoor basketball court sits just below the 12-car garage.

Outside there's a fire pit and a full kitchen.

A view of the infinity pool and the back of the house.

