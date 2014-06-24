Golfer Hunter Mahan Just Listed His Mansion In An Exclusive Dallas Neighbourhood For $US9.5 Million

Hunter Mahan and his wife Kandi recently listed their 16,655-square-foot house in the exclusive Preston Hollow gated community of Dallas for $US9.5 million, according to culturemap Houston.

The five bedroom, six full and two half bathroom house also has an indoor basketball court, an Infinity Edge pool, a 12×16 golf simulator in Mahan’s “man cave” and a “grill room.”

There’s a 12-car garage, an elevator, a full outdoor kitchen, and a private guest house. Preston Hollow, the gated community, also has unique access to two separate private jet ports located nearby.

