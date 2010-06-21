SAI Hits The Links

Look at that extension! With a swing like that, it’s no surprise Yarow was the long hitter of the group.
Just in time for the U.S. Open, Business Insider held its first-ever annual golf outing at Wykagl CC in Westchester, NY.On hand were Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson, Dan Frommer, and COO Julie Hansen.
Highlights included Carlson charging into a muddy stream to retrieve an errant ball, and Yarow deflecting a line drive to the head by Frommer.
The scores were high and times were good.
