SAI Hits The Links

Look at that extension! With a swing like that, it’s no surprise Yarow was the long hitter of the group.

Just in time for the U.S. Open, Business Insider held its first-ever annual golf outing at Wykagl CC in Westchester, NY.On hand were Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson, Dan Frommer, and COO Julie Hansen.



Highlights included Carlson charging into a muddy stream to retrieve an errant ball, and Yarow deflecting a line drive to the head by Frommer.

The scores were high and times were good.

The odyssey begins. Caddy Tyrone would have his work cut out for him. Here's the host, COO Julie Hansen. (That flying elbow needs work!) We're not 100% sure, but if we had to guess this putt dropped for a birdie. And BOOM! There goes the the dynamite called FromeDome. Florida native Nicholas spent a lot of time on the beach. Frommer tries to get inside Nicholas' head. (There's nothing in there, so it didn't work.) It's a beautiful course. Seriously. This is how Frommer needs to putt. Where's the HuffPo golf team!? We're ready to crush anyone. The 9th green with clubouse overlooking. Julie with her son Will, taking off a Silicon Alley Insider hat. After a strenuous round, Nicholas takes the edge off.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.