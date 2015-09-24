Golf isn't the only sport where Donald Trump crushes it

The baseball coach who mentored a young Donald Trump for three years at the New York Military Academy (NYMA) says the Republican presidential candidate was extremely competitive and “one hell of a hitter.”

“He was good enough to be scouted twice. West Point’s coach watched him to play first base, and asked him if he’d like to attend. Trump wanted to win. He was very proud of himself,” Ted Tobais, Trump’s former coach, told Reuters.

In 2014, Trump told Golf Digest that he holds the club record for an amateur at Trump International Golf Club West Palm. But in his school days, it was his talent for baseball that made him the big man on campus at the 126-year-old Hudson Valley prep school, which could actually use his help right now.

NYMA’s average enrollment in the ’60s — when Trump was a student — was over 500. Last year enrollment was down to 100, and this March the academy filed for bankruptcy. It will be placed for auction by the U.S. bankruptcy court on September 30 at a starting bid of $US9.5 million.

According to Reuters, Trump couldn’t be reached for comment on whether he’d help the school financially.

Other famous graduates of NYMA include composer Stephen Sondheim, late AIG CEO Robert Benmosche, and mobster John Gotti’s son, John Jr.

