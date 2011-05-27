You'll Be Shocked How Much Richer Golf Digest's iPad App Users Are Than Subscribers To The Print Magazine

Golf Digest, one of the Conde Nast brands with its very own iPad app subscription option, wanted to find out who was using the product.



So they did what any magazine with deep pockets would do: They called in the experts to conduct a survey.

The results of the 2011 Ipsos/Golf Digest Properties Brand Research Study are in with some fascinating conclusions.

The average user is roughly $60,000 richer and eight years younger than the typical Golf Digest reader, with an annual household income of $279,600.

Additionally, almost three-quarters of the responders say they watch video on the device, so the magazine’s publishing director Tom Bair is pushing his sales staff to utilise that option.

Brands are coming to Golf Digest, which has 31 international editions and is surprisingly the 11th biggest magazine in the world, with video ideas.

A recent Glenmorengie campaign featured a spot specifically for the iPad produced in conjuction with Conde Nast Studio. Another ad for the R11 driver was created exclusively for the device as well.

As the iPad becomes further entrenched in the culture — and the subscription service increases the number of people getting Golf Digest on the iPad — Bair sees the business side exploding with possibility.

“We don’t want to offer anything for free,” he told The Wire in Conde Nast’s cafeteria on Wednesday. “If they want to have a different experience on the iPad, for instance if they want to do a link or a video, we’re going to charge them because it costs us more money to produce. Nothing is given for free.”

(That is not entirely true, however. If a company purchases an ad in the print magazine, that static page goes into the iPad app for free, assuming they opt in.)

The development of the iPad and iPhone apps is also allowing the editors to create content that is unique to the devices.

For example, Golf Digest is working on a series of tip videos designed to be played on an iPhone. If a golfer finds himself plugged in a bunker, for example, he can call up an instructional clip that shows him what to do. (As always, execution is the golfer’s responsibility.)

A course rating system is in development as well. It will allow everyday golfers to rate courses from their phone following the same criteria used for the biannual 100 Best Courses issue.

And, of course, Best Courses sponsor Rolex loves the exposure it gets.

As Golf Digest is finding, when it comes to the digital world, all you can do is swing away.

