In honour of the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have A Dream Speech,” the Golf Channel solicited bourgeois fantasies from its Twitter followers.

Dreaming of overcoming centuries of oppression and bigotry is not the same as wanting to do fun golf stuff.

They took down the tweet about 20 minutes after it was posted:

