Via HuffPo comes this great freudian slip from Golf Channel reporter Win McMurry as she reports on why Tiger Woods withdrew from The Players Championship.



“He says he’s been playing with a bad neck for about a month and thinks it could be a bulging dicks… DISK in his upper back.”

