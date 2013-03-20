Check Out The Insane Looking Drone Golf Channel Is Using To Film Golfers

The Golf Channel is apparently testing a new way to film golfers at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.



Titleist posted this photo of the Golf Channel’s hover camera flying over one of its pros, Scott Stallings, hitting at the range. It looks insane.

Below this photo, we have a Vine embedded of the thing. It’s not quiet. We have no idea how this is going to work at a golf tournament, which emphasises silence.

[email protected]golfchannel‘s new “Hover Fly” camera. Holy cow this thing is awesome. vine.co/v/bpX6pAlz1Yi — Chad Coleman (@HashtagChad) March 19, 2013

