Everyone Who Cares About Golf Should Watch The Golf Channel's Unapologetically Technical Debate About What's Wrong With Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods played poorly again on Thursday, shooting three-over in the first round of the PGA Championship.

He has been completely out of sorts since making an earlier-than-expected return from the back surgery he had in March.

On Thursday night the Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee and Frank Nobilo had a 9-minute debate about what’s wrong with Tiger. It’s engaging and substantive, even if you can’t understand the super technical details of the discussion. While it gets testy at times, this isn’t a Skip Bayless-style, performative sports TV debate — it’s two guys talking with passion about something they really care about.

Nobilo believes that Tiger’s poor results this year are a result of him coming back from surgery early. It took Graham DeLaet 10 months to recover from the same surgery, he points out, whereas Tiger only took four months off.

“He’s not healthy,” he said. “That’s not a guy who won five tournaments last year.”

Chamblee, on the other hand, thinks that the mechanics of Tiger’s relatively new swing are causing his back problems. His explanation is unapologetically wonky, but this quote sums it up pretty well, “To offset the loft going forward and aiming left you have to figure out how to get it up in the air. So you lean backwards. When you lean backwards all day long every single day for hundreds of shots you’re going to hurt your back.”

Watch the whole thing here. It’s great:

