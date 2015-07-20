Before and after photos show what golf's biggest stars looked like before they were famous

Many of the world’s greatest golfers turn pro as teenagers and grow up right before our eyes.

Yet, down the road, it is easy to forget just how much many of these golfers have changed since they started their pro careers, and how much better their fashion sense has become.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at what guys like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Tiger Woods looked like before they were famous.

Dustin Johnson in 2007 (age 23).

Dustin Johnson now.

Phil Mickelson in 1991 (age 20).

Phil Mickelson now.

Tiger Woods in 1990 (age 14).

Tiger Woods now.

Adam Scott in 2000 (age 20).

Adam Scott now.

Sergio Garcia in 1998 (age 18).

Sergio Garcia now.

Jordan Spieth in 2010 (age 16)

Jordan Spieth now.

Bubba Watson in 2005 (age 27).

Bubba Watson now.

Rory McIlroy in 2007 (age 17).

Rory McIlroy now.

Ernie Els in 1990 (age 20).

Ernie Els now.

Rickie Fowler in 2007 (age 18).

Rickie Fowler now.

Miguel Angel Jimenez in 1994 (age 30).

Miguel Angel Jimenez now.

Henrik Stenson in 2000 (age 24).

Henrik Stenson now.

Jason Day in 2006 (age 18).

Jason Day now.

Matt Kuchar in 1998 (age 19).

Matt Kuchar now.

Jason Dufner in 2004 (age 26).

Jason Dufner now.

Justin Rose in 1998 (age 17).

Justin Rose now.

