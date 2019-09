If “Top Fill” fails, BP may look to golf balls to fill the oil leak off the coast of Louisiana.



Seems crazy, right? But maybe not. Check out this incredible video of a golf ball making contact with a steel plate at 150 mph to show you their surprising characteristics, including the ability to compress.

From Eric Pratum:

