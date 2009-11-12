Cash-Strapped School Is Actually Selling Higher Grades To Its Students

Get ready to be blown off your chair: Rosewood Middle School of Goldsboro, North Carolina is selling students grade points for $20. A donation to the school of said amount will buy the student 20 test points that a student can use on two tests of their choosing.



NewsObserver: Susie Shepherd, the principal, said a parent advisory council came up with the idea, and she endorsed it. She said the council was looking for a new way to raise money.

“Last year they did chocolates, and it didn’t generate anything,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd rejected the suggestion that the school is selling grades. Extra points on two tests won’t make a difference in a student’s final grade, she said.

Needless to say, state education officials and parents alike were none to pleased.

