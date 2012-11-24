The 50 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: screengrab / Casino Royale
Goldman Sachs’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report takes a close look at what the world’s biggest hedge funds are trading.The report includes the Very Important Short Positions (VISP) — stocks in which hedge funds have the most short interest outstanding.
Considering the relatively strong performance of the stock market this year, these short positions have done pretty well.
Year-to-date, a portfolio of VISP stocks is up 7.4 per cent.
We pulled the 50 stocks on Goldman’s VISP list and ranked them by the total dollar value of short interest; the extent to which hedge fund managers have been betting against the stock. Also included are the short interest expressed as a percentage of float cap, the YTD return, and the stock’s ticker and sector.
Ticker:
MYL
YTD return:
+19 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
7 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals
Ticker:
AET
YTD return:
-2 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5%
Industry:
Managed Health Care
Ticker:
PGR
YTD return:
+16 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
6 per cent
Industry:
Property & Casualty Insurance
Ticker:
HAL
YTD return:
-11 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Ticker:
LMT
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Aerospace & defence
Ticker:
WAG
YTD return:
0 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Drug Retail
Ticker:
AZO
YTD return:
+15 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5 per cent
Industry:
Automotive Retail
Ticker:
NEE
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Electric Utilities
Ticker:
NEM
YTD return:
-23 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Gold
Ticker:
SWN
YTD return:
+8 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
6 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Ticker:
MTB
YTD return:
+30 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
6 per cent
Industry:
Regional Banks
Ticker:
MMM
YTD return:
+10 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Industrial Conglomerates
Ticker:
LLY
YTD return:
+16 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals
Ticker:
MCO
YTD return:
+38 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
specialised Finance
Ticker:
HNZ
YTD return:
+10 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Packaged Foods & Meats
Ticker:
TWC
YTD return:
+46 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Cable & Satellite
Ticker:
RRC
YTD return:
+9 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
8 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Ticker:
STX
YTD return:
+70 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
Computer Storage & Peripherals
Ticker:
CERN
YTD return:
+70 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
8 per cent
Industry:
Health Care Technology
Ticker:
AVB
YTD return:
0 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
7 per cent
Industry:
Residential REITs
Ticker:
ORLY
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
Automotive Retail
Ticker:
MET
YTD return:
+3 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Life & Health Insurance
Ticker:
DE
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Ticker:
HD
YTD return:
+48 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Home Improvement Retail
Ticker:
CTL
YTD return:
+7 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Telecommunication Services
Ticker:
SYY
YTD return:
+6 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5 per cent
Industry:
Food Distributors
Ticker:
CMCSA
YTD return:
+50 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Cable & Satellite
Ticker:
KO
YTD return:
+6 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Soft Drinks
Ticker:
ORCL
YTD return:
+18 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Systems Software
Ticker:
DD
YTD return:
-5 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Diversified Chemicals
Ticker:
MCD
YTD return:
-14 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Restaurants
Ticker:
PXD
YTD return:
+15 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Ticker:
MRK
YTD return:
+17 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals
Ticker:
MO
YTD return:
+7 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Tobacco
Ticker:
TWX
YTD return:
+24 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Movies & Entertainment
Ticker:
BMY
YTD return:
-9 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals
Ticker:
AMGN
YTD return:
+34 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Biotechnology
Ticker:
HPQ
YTD return:
-48 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5 per cent
Industry:
Computer Hardware
Ticker:
PG
YTD return:
+3 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Household Products
Ticker:
COP
YTD return:
+3 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Ticker:
ISRG
YTD return:
+13 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
7 per cent
Industry:
Health Care Equipment
Ticker:
CAT
YTD return:
-8 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Ticker:
WMT
YTD return:
+17 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Hypermarkets & Super centres
Ticker:
F
YTD return:
0 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Automobile Manufacturers
Ticker:
T
YTD return:
+16 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Telecommunication Services
Ticker:
DIS
YTD return:
+27 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Movies & Entertainment
Ticker:
CVX
YTD return:
-1 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Oil & Gas
Ticker:
GILD
YTD return:
+78%
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Biotechnology
Ticker:
VZ
YTD return:
+9 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Telecommunication Services
Ticker:
INTC
YTD return:
-15 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Semiconductors
