The 50 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Lucas Kawa
Goldman Sachs’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report takes a close look at what the world’s biggest hedge funds are trading.The report includes the Very Important Short Positions (VISP) — stocks in which hedge funds have the most short interest outstanding.

Considering the relatively strong performance of the stock market this year, these short positions have done pretty well.

Year-to-date, a portfolio of VISP stocks is up 7.4 per cent.

We pulled the 50 stocks on Goldman’s VISP list and ranked them by the total dollar value of short interest; the extent to which hedge fund managers have been betting against the stock. Also included are the short interest expressed as a percentage of float cap, the YTD return, and the stock’s ticker and sector.

Mylan Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MYL
YTD return:
+19 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
7 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals

Source: Goldman Sachs

Aetna Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
AET
YTD return:
-2 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5%
Industry:
Managed Health Care

Source: Goldman Sachs

Progressive Corp: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
PGR
YTD return:
+16 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
6 per cent
Industry:
Property & Casualty Insurance

Source: Goldman Sachs

Halliburton: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
HAL
YTD return:
-11 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Source: Goldman Sachs

Lockheed Martin: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
LMT
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Aerospace & defence

Source: Goldman Sachs

Walgreen Co: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
WAG
YTD return:
0 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Drug Retail

Source: Goldman Sachs

AutoZone Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
AZO
YTD return:
+15 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5 per cent
Industry:
Automotive Retail

Source: Goldman Sachs

NextEra Energy Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
NEE
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Electric Utilities

Source: Goldman Sachs

Newmont Mining: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
NEM
YTD return:
-23 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Gold

Source: Goldman Sachs

Southwestern Energy: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
SWN
YTD return:
+8 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
6 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Source: Goldman Sachs

M&T Bank Corp: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MTB
YTD return:
+30 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
6 per cent
Industry:
Regional Banks

Source: Goldman Sachs

3M Co: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MMM
YTD return:
+10 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Industrial Conglomerates

Source: Goldman Sachs

Eli Lilly & Co: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
LLY
YTD return:
+16 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals

Source: Goldman Sachs

Moody's Corp: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MCO
YTD return:
+38 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
specialised Finance

Source: Goldman Sachs

H.J. Heinz Co: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
HNZ
YTD return:
+10 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Packaged Foods & Meats

Source: Goldman Sachs

Time Warner Cable: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
TWC
YTD return:
+46 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Cable & Satellite

Source: Goldman Sachs

Range Resources: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
RRC
YTD return:
+9 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
8 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Source: Goldman Sachs

Seagate Technology: $0.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
STX
YTD return:
+70 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
Computer Storage & Peripherals

Source: Goldman Sachs

Cerner Corp: $0.9 billion of short bets

Ticker:
CERN
YTD return:
+70 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
8 per cent
Industry:
Health Care Technology

Source: Goldman Sachs

AvalonBay Communities: $0.9 billion of short bets

Ticker:
AVB
YTD return:
0 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
7 per cent
Industry:
Residential REITs

Source: Goldman Sachs

O'Reilly Automotive: $0.9 billion of short bets

Ticker:
ORLY
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
Automotive Retail

Source: Goldman Sachs

MetLife Inc: $0.9 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MET
YTD return:
+3 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Life & Health Insurance

Source: Goldman Sachs

Deere & Co: $0.9 billion of short bets

Ticker:
DE
YTD return:
+12 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks

Source: Goldman Sachs

Home Depot: $1 billion of short bets

Ticker:
HD
YTD return:
+48 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Home Improvement Retail

Source: Goldman Sachs

CenturyLink: $1 billion of short bets

Ticker:
CTL
YTD return:
+7 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Telecommunication Services

Source: Goldman Sachs

Sysco Corp: $1 billion of short bets

Ticker:
SYY
YTD return:
+6 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5 per cent
Industry:
Food Distributors

Source: Goldman Sachs

Comcast Corp: $1.1 billion of short bets

Ticker:
CMCSA
YTD return:
+50 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Cable & Satellite

Source: Goldman Sachs

Coca-Cola Co: $1.1 billion of short bets

Ticker:
KO
YTD return:
+6 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Soft Drinks

Source: Goldman Sachs

Oracle Corp: $1.1 billion of short bets

Ticker:
ORCL
YTD return:
+18 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Systems Software

Source: Goldman Sachs

E.I. DuPont: $1.2 billion of short bets

Ticker:
DD
YTD return:
-5 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Diversified Chemicals

Source: Goldman Sachs

McDonald's Corp: $1.2 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MCD
YTD return:
-14 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Restaurants

Source: Goldman Sachs

Pioneer Natural Resources: $1.2 billion of short bets

Ticker:
PXD
YTD return:
+15 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
9 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Source: Goldman Sachs

Merck & Co Inc: $1.2 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MRK
YTD return:
+17 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals

Source: Goldman Sachs

Altria Group: $1.3 billion of short bets

Ticker:
MO
YTD return:
+7 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Tobacco

Source: Goldman Sachs

Time Warner: $1.3 billion of short bets

Ticker:
TWX
YTD return:
+24 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Movies & Entertainment

Source: Goldman Sachs

Bristol-Myers Squibb: $1.3 billion of short bets

Ticker:
BMY
YTD return:
-9 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Pharmaceuticals

Source: Goldman Sachs

Amgen Inc: $1.3 billion of short bets

Ticker:
AMGN
YTD return:
+34 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Biotechnology

Source: Goldman Sachs

Hewlett-Packard: $1.4 billion of short bets

Ticker:
HPQ
YTD return:
-48 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
5 per cent
Industry:
Computer Hardware

Source: Goldman Sachs

Procter & Gamble: $1.4 billion of short bets

Ticker:
PG
YTD return:
+3 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Household Products

Source: Goldman Sachs

ConocoPhillips: $1.5 billion of short bets

Ticker:
COP
YTD return:
+3 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Source: Goldman Sachs

Intuitive Surgical: $1.5 billion of short bets

Ticker:
ISRG
YTD return:
+13 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
7 per cent
Industry:
Health Care Equipment

Source: Goldman Sachs

Caterpillar: $1.5 billion of short bets

Ticker:
CAT
YTD return:
-8 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
3 per cent
Industry:
Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks

Source: Goldman Sachs

Wal-Mart Stores: $1.6 billion of short bets

Ticker:
WMT
YTD return:
+17 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Hypermarkets & Super centres

Source: Goldman Sachs

Ford Motor Co: $1.6 billion of short bets

Ticker:
F
YTD return:
0 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Automobile Manufacturers

Source: Goldman Sachs

AT&T Inc: $1.7 billion of short bets

Ticker:
T
YTD return:
+16 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Telecommunication Services

Source: Goldman Sachs

Walt Disney: $1.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
DIS
YTD return:
+27 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Movies & Entertainment

Source: Goldman Sachs

Chevron Corp: $1.8 billion of short bets

Ticker:
CVX
YTD return:
-1 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
1 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Oil & Gas

Source: Goldman Sachs

Gilead Sciences: $2 billion of short bets

Ticker:
GILD
YTD return:
+78%
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Biotechnology

Source: Goldman Sachs

Verizon Communications: $2.1 billion of short bets

Ticker:
VZ
YTD return:
+9 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
2 per cent
Industry:
Integrated Telecommunication Services

Source: Goldman Sachs

Intel Corp: $4.3 billion of short bets

Ticker:
INTC
YTD return:
-15 per cent
Short interest as a % of float:
4 per cent
Industry:
Semiconductors

Source: Goldman Sachs

