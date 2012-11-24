The 50 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: screengrab / Casino Royale

Goldman Sachs’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report takes a close look at what the world’s biggest hedge funds are trading.The report includes the Very Important Short Positions (VISP) — stocks in which hedge funds have the most short interest outstanding.



Considering the relatively strong performance of the stock market this year, these short positions have done pretty well.

Year-to-date, a portfolio of VISP stocks is up 7.4 per cent.

We pulled the 50 stocks on Goldman’s VISP list and ranked them by the total dollar value of short interest; the extent to which hedge fund managers have been betting against the stock. Also included are the short interest expressed as a percentage of float cap, the YTD return, and the stock’s ticker and sector.

Mylan Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

MYL

YTD return:

+19 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

7 per cent

Industry:

Pharmaceuticals



Aetna Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

AET

YTD return:

-2 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

5%

Industry:

Managed Health Care



Source: Goldman Sachs Progressive Corp: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

PGR

YTD return:

+16 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

6 per cent

Industry:

Property & Casualty Insurance



Source: Goldman Sachs Halliburton: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

HAL

YTD return:

-11 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services



Source: Goldman Sachs Lockheed Martin: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

LMT

YTD return:

+12 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Aerospace & defence



Source: Goldman Sachs Walgreen Co: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

WAG

YTD return:

0 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Drug Retail



Source: Goldman Sachs AutoZone Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

AZO

YTD return:

+15 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

5 per cent

Industry:

Automotive Retail



Source: Goldman Sachs NextEra Energy Inc: $0.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

NEE

YTD return:

+12 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Electric Utilities



Source: Goldman Sachs Newmont Mining: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

NEM

YTD return:

-23 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Gold



Source: Goldman Sachs Southwestern Energy: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

SWN

YTD return:

+8 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

6 per cent

Industry:

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production



Source: Goldman Sachs M&T Bank Corp: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

MTB

YTD return:

+30 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

6 per cent

Industry:

Regional Banks



Source: Goldman Sachs 3M Co: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

MMM

YTD return:

+10 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Industrial Conglomerates



Source: Goldman Sachs Eli Lilly & Co: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

LLY

YTD return:

+16 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Pharmaceuticals



Source: Goldman Sachs Moody's Corp: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

MCO

YTD return:

+38 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

9 per cent

Industry:

specialised Finance



Source: Goldman Sachs H.J. Heinz Co: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

HNZ

YTD return:

+10 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

4 per cent

Industry:

Packaged Foods & Meats



Source: Goldman Sachs Time Warner Cable: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

TWC

YTD return:

+46 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Cable & Satellite



Source: Goldman Sachs Range Resources: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

RRC

YTD return:

+9 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

8 per cent

Industry:

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production



Source: Goldman Sachs Seagate Technology: $0.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

STX

YTD return:

+70 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

9 per cent

Industry:

Computer Storage & Peripherals



Source: Goldman Sachs Cerner Corp: $0.9 billion of short bets Ticker:

CERN

YTD return:

+70 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

8 per cent

Industry:

Health Care Technology



Source: Goldman Sachs AvalonBay Communities: $0.9 billion of short bets Ticker:

AVB

YTD return:

0 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

7 per cent

Industry:

Residential REITs



Source: Goldman Sachs O'Reilly Automotive: $0.9 billion of short bets Ticker:

ORLY

YTD return:

+12 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

9 per cent

Industry:

Automotive Retail



Source: Goldman Sachs MetLife Inc: $0.9 billion of short bets Ticker:

MET

YTD return:

+3 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Life & Health Insurance



Source: Goldman Sachs Deere & Co: $0.9 billion of short bets Ticker:

DE

YTD return:

+12 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks



Source: Goldman Sachs Home Depot: $1 billion of short bets Ticker:

HD

YTD return:

+48 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Home Improvement Retail



Source: Goldman Sachs CenturyLink: $1 billion of short bets Ticker:

CTL

YTD return:

+7 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

4 per cent

Industry:

Integrated Telecommunication Services



Source: Goldman Sachs Sysco Corp: $1 billion of short bets Ticker:

SYY

YTD return:

+6 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

5 per cent

Industry:

Food Distributors



Source: Goldman Sachs Comcast Corp: $1.1 billion of short bets Ticker:

CMCSA

YTD return:

+50 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Cable & Satellite



Source: Goldman Sachs Coca-Cola Co: $1.1 billion of short bets Ticker:

KO

YTD return:

+6 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Soft Drinks



Source: Goldman Sachs Oracle Corp: $1.1 billion of short bets Ticker:

ORCL

YTD return:

+18 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Systems Software



Source: Goldman Sachs E.I. DuPont: $1.2 billion of short bets Ticker:

DD

YTD return:

-5 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Diversified Chemicals



Source: Goldman Sachs McDonald's Corp: $1.2 billion of short bets Ticker:

MCD

YTD return:

-14 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Restaurants



Source: Goldman Sachs Pioneer Natural Resources: $1.2 billion of short bets Ticker:

PXD

YTD return:

+15 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

9 per cent

Industry:

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production



Source: Goldman Sachs Merck & Co Inc: $1.2 billion of short bets Ticker:

MRK

YTD return:

+17 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Pharmaceuticals



Source: Goldman Sachs Altria Group: $1.3 billion of short bets Ticker:

MO

YTD return:

+7 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Tobacco



Source: Goldman Sachs Time Warner: $1.3 billion of short bets Ticker:

TWX

YTD return:

+24 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Movies & Entertainment



Source: Goldman Sachs Bristol-Myers Squibb: $1.3 billion of short bets Ticker:

BMY

YTD return:

-9 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Pharmaceuticals



Source: Goldman Sachs Amgen Inc: $1.3 billion of short bets Ticker:

AMGN

YTD return:

+34 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Biotechnology



Source: Goldman Sachs Hewlett-Packard: $1.4 billion of short bets Ticker:

HPQ

YTD return:

-48 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

5 per cent

Industry:

Computer Hardware



Source: Goldman Sachs Procter & Gamble: $1.4 billion of short bets Ticker:

PG

YTD return:

+3 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Household Products



Source: Goldman Sachs ConocoPhillips: $1.5 billion of short bets Ticker:

COP

YTD return:

+3 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production



Source: Goldman Sachs Intuitive Surgical: $1.5 billion of short bets Ticker:

ISRG

YTD return:

+13 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

7 per cent

Industry:

Health Care Equipment



Source: Goldman Sachs Caterpillar: $1.5 billion of short bets Ticker:

CAT

YTD return:

-8 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

3 per cent

Industry:

Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks



Source: Goldman Sachs Wal-Mart Stores: $1.6 billion of short bets Ticker:

WMT

YTD return:

+17 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Hypermarkets & Super centres



Source: Goldman Sachs Ford Motor Co: $1.6 billion of short bets Ticker:

F

YTD return:

0 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

4 per cent

Industry:

Automobile Manufacturers



Source: Goldman Sachs AT&T Inc: $1.7 billion of short bets Ticker:

T

YTD return:

+16 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Integrated Telecommunication Services



Source: Goldman Sachs Walt Disney: $1.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

DIS

YTD return:

+27 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Movies & Entertainment



Source: Goldman Sachs Chevron Corp: $1.8 billion of short bets Ticker:

CVX

YTD return:

-1 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

1 per cent

Industry:

Integrated Oil & Gas



Source: Goldman Sachs Gilead Sciences: $2 billion of short bets Ticker:

GILD

YTD return:

+78%

Short interest as a % of float:

4 per cent

Industry:

Biotechnology



Source: Goldman Sachs Verizon Communications: $2.1 billion of short bets Ticker:

VZ

YTD return:

+9 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

2 per cent

Industry:

Integrated Telecommunication Services



Source: Goldman Sachs Intel Corp: $4.3 billion of short bets Ticker:

INTC

YTD return:

-15 per cent

Short interest as a % of float:

4 per cent

Industry:

Semiconductors



And now for some long positions... 20 Stocks That Are Completely Dominated By Hedge Funds>

