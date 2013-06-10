A Goldman Sachs Partner, Who Testified On Capitol Hill, Is Selling His Mansion For Almost $2.6 Million

Goldman Sachs managing director/partner Michael J. Swenson (a.k.a. “Swenny”) has put his Tuxedo Park, New York mansion on the market for $2.595 million, Curbed’s Rob Bear reports.



Swenson joined the investment banking giant back in 2000. While at Goldman, he has worked as the head of ABS trading and managing director of structured products. He was named to the highly-coveted position of “partner” in 2008.

In 2010, Swenson and a bunch of other Goldman execs were grilled on Capitol Hill over the firm’s CDS trading before the financial crisis.

Before Goldman, Swenson worked at Solomon Brothers and Solomon Smith Barney, FINRA records show.

Swenson and his wife purchased this Tuxedo Park home back in 1998 for $750,000, Curbed reported.

They renovated the lower level of the home adding entertainment and fitness rooms, complete with a sauna.

Now that sounds awesome. Let’s take a tour.

