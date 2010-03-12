Goldman's Star Hedge Fund Manager Quits To Start His Own Firm

Goldman’s biggest hedge fund manager, Pierre-Henri Flamand, is leaving the firm to start his own fund.



This after just losing their top guy in China.

Flamand had only been running the Goldman Sachs Principal Strategies for three years, but he’s an old timer, having spent twelve years at Goldman prior to that.

A Goldman executive told BusinessWeek that the company supports his departure.

Best of luck to Flamand! We can’t wait to start covering his new fund.

