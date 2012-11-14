A Very Small Number Of People Will Be Making Partner At Goldman Tomorrow

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Reuters’ Lauren Tara LaCapra reports that Goldman Sachs will name its newest partners tomorrow morning.However, the bank is expected to name the smallest partner class since going public in 1999.



In 2010, 110 people made it and this time around only 70 are expected to be selected, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Liz Rappaport and Tom McGinty.

Those who will be named to the highly coveted positions should receive a phone call from Lloyd Blankfein or Gary Cohn around 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Those who did not make partner will be notified sometime today.

What’s more is the perks and the paycheck are not what they used to be. That being said, partners still get a bigger portion of the bonus pool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.