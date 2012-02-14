Goldman's Senior Dealmakers Continue To Head For The Exits

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This morning, Dealbook reported that another one of Goldman’s senior bankers is on their way out.And backing up CFO David Viniar’s comments that Goldman has a deep bench, no sooner was the departure confirmed than the bank announced his replacement.



On the way out: George Mattson, who was co-head of the firm’s global Industrials group in investment banking. Mattson’s clients included corporate behemoths and household names like General Motors, General Electric and Catepillar. He had been at Goldman for 18-years. His departure has been confirmed by an internal memo, Dealbook reports.

Moving up: Dusty Philip and Clare Scherrer. In two separate memos, Goldman named Dusty Philip as Mattson’s replacement and announced that Clare Scherrer would serve at the Industrials group’s chief operating officer.

Here are the three internal memos announcing the changes, obtained by Dealbook:

George Mattson to Retire from Goldman Sachs

After 18 years of distinguished service, George Mattson has decided to retire from the firm. George will remain active with a select group of clients and transactions for a period of time as he transitions his responsibilities.

George joined Goldman Sachs as an associate in Investment Banking in 1994. He was named managing director in 2001 and partner in 2002. Since 2002, George has run the Global Industrials Group, and has led our efforts in building our leading investment banking franchise in this industry. George serves on the IBD Operating Committee, the IBD Client and Business Standards Committee, the Global Recruiting Council, and co-heads recruiting for IBD.

Over the years, George has been responsible for many of the firm’s key relationships and led many of our most significant transactions. In addition to his commercial contributions and impact as a business leader, George has been a culture carrier, mentoring and coaching many of our next generation of leaders. George has also been active in the community, serving as a director on the board of Volunteers of America-Greater New York since 1999 and as chairman from 2008 to 2011. He also serves as a trustee and member of the Executive Committee of the Boys’ Club of New York and as a board member of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University.

We thank George for his many contributions to the firm and wish him continued success in the future.

Richard J. Gnodde

David Solomon

John S. Weinberg

Dusty Philip to Become Co-Head of the Global Industrials Group

We are pleased to announce that Dusty Philip will become co-head of the Global Industrials Group alongside Alex Dibelius.

Dusty most recently was co-head of Mergers & Acquisitions in the Americas. He joined the firm in Mergers & Acquisitions in 1991 and joined the Industrials Group in 2002 when it was formed. He was named managing director in 1999 and partner in 2000.

Please join us in congratulating Dusty and wishing him continued success in his new role.

Richard J. Gnodde

David Solomon

John S. Weinberg

Clare Scherrer to Become Chief Operating Officer of the Global Industrials Group

We are pleased to announce that Clare Scherrer will become chief operating officer of the Global Industrials Group. In addition to her new role, Clare will remain head of the Industrials Group in EMEA, a role she has held since 2011.

Clare joined the firm as an associate in 1996, was named managing director in 2003 and partner in 2006. She serves on the IBD Operating Committee and EMEA Senior Diversity Council and was named chairman of diversity for IBD in 2010.

Please join us in congratulating Clare on her new responsibilities.

Richard J. Gnodde

David Solomon

John S. Weinberg

