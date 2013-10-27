GOLDMAN: Halfway Through Earnings Season, Here's How Corporate America Is Looking

The S&P 500 is trading at all-time highs.

And halfway through third quarter earnings reporting season, it looks like the underlying fundamentals — earnings per share — are set to post new records as well.

“At $US26.85, 3Q 2013 EPS is on track to establish a new quarterly and trailing four-quarter high,” says Goldman Sachs strategist Amanda Sneider. “Trailing four-quarter EPS totals $US102.13. Despite more sales misses than usual, aggregate sales results are in line with expectations.”

Sneider outlines the three biggest takeaways from Q3 earnings reporting so far in a note to clients: “(1) 3Q earnings positively surprise, driven by Financials and higher than expected margins; (2) Revenues have been in line with expectations and trailing four-quarter margins remain stable despite positive surprises in 3Q; (3) Negative revisions to 4Q EPS estimates.”

'Despite negative 4Q revisions, the consensus full-year 2013 EPS estimate for the S&P 500 increased when combined with the positive surprise to 3Q estimates.' — Amanda Sneider, Goldman Sachs

The chart at left shows that while consensus fourth-quarter estimates among Wall Street analysts are deteriorating as companies guide expectations downward, the upside surprise to third-quarter estimates so far more than makes up for worse Q4 numbers.