Goldman's Prop Desk Spin Off Hits A Wall: Bank Won't Let New Fund Take Code With It

Goldman to PS: No you may not have your cake and eat it too.

Photo: Wikimedia

Apparently the prop desk spin-off we’ve been hearing about at Goldman Sachs that was supposed to happen as soon as today has hit a wall.Goldman doesn’t want to give the spun off fund access to the bank’s computer language, Slang (more on Slang).



According to CNBC:

The bank will not give the spun off unit the rights to Slang, the special computer language developed for internal use and vital for its high-frequency trading operations.

Computer code is always considered proprietary information that belongs to the firm it was created for, not the person who created it.

A few quants who left their firms with the firm’s code have been sued in the past for allegedly stealing proprietary information. Goldman has sued at least once.

But the prop traders at Goldman’s Principle Strategies group are dependent on the language, so they would probably have to hire a new load of quants to create new language. (Related: what it’s like to be a quant at Goldman.)

[Principle Strategies] is now frantically rushing to hire experts to translate the trading programs into a “more standard computer code” that the spin-off can use.

Two other options Goldman is apparently considering for their prop desk, according to MarketWatch, are:

transferring the business under its asset management unit

winding down the portfolio

A source told MarketWatch that the third option, seeding a spin-off hedge fund, is actually the least desirable of the three options he thinks Goldman is considering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.