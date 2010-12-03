Check Out Goldman's Target On Every Key Market For 2011

Goldman Sachs has turned very bullish, calling for 2.7% U.S. GDP growth in 2011 and a global rally.
Chief economist Jan Hatzius released a note yesterday targeting big gains for global equities and commodities.
Hatzius even sees improvement in Europe, with the euro rising against the dollar. Bullish market conditions will drive up bond yields in Japan, Europe and the U.S.
Current: 449
End of 2011: 580
Change: +29%
(Asian markets ex Japan) Chart from Bloomberg.
Current: 262
End of 2011: 330
Change: 26%
(Europe index) Chart from Bloomberg.
Current: 1,188
End of 2011: 1,450
Change: 22%
Chart from Bloomberg.
Current: 875
End of 2011: 1,000
Change: 14%
(Japan index) Chart from Bloo, tpxmberg.
Current: 1.31
End of 2011: 1.50
Change: 15%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 84.38
End of 2011: 90.00
Change: +6.7%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 1.55
End of 2011: 1.79
Change: +15%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 1.02
End of 2011: 1.00
Change: -2.0%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 0.96
End-2011: 1.02
Change: +6.3%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 8,220
End of 2011: 11,000
Change: +34%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 1,366
End of 2011: 1,690
Change: +24%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 85.7
End of 2011: 105
Change: 23%
Chart from Finviz.
Current: 12.4
End of 2011: 14.0
Change: +13%
Chart from Finviz.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.