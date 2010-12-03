Check Out Goldman's Target On Every Key Market For 2011

Gus Lubin
Goldman Sachs has turned very bullish, calling for 2.7% U.S. GDP growth in 2011 and a global rally.

Chief economist Jan Hatzius released a note yesterday targeting big gains for global equities and commodities.

Hatzius even sees improvement in Europe, with the euro rising against the dollar. Bullish market conditions will drive up bond yields in Japan, Europe and the U.S.

EQUITIES: MXAPJ (Asian Markets ex-Japan)

Current: 449

End of 2011: 580

Change: +29%

(Asian markets ex Japan) Chart from Bloomberg.

Stoxx Europe 600

Current: 262

End of 2011: 330

Change: 26%

(Europe index) Chart from Bloomberg.

S&P 500

Current: 1,188

End of 2011: 1,450

Change: 22%

Chart from Bloomberg.

TOPIX (Japan)

Current: 875

End of 2011: 1,000

Change: 14%

(Japan index) Chart from Bloo, tpxmberg.

BONDS: Germany 10-Year

Current: 2.76

End of 2011: 3.25

Change: 18%

Chart from Trading Economics.

Japan 10-Year

Current: 1.14

End of 2011: 1.50

Change: 32%

Chart from Trading Economics.

UK 10-Year

Current: 3.36

End of 2011: 3.75

Change: 12%

Chart from Trading Economics.

US 10-Year

Current: 3.36

End of 2011: 3.75

Change: 12%

Chart from Trading Economics.

FX: The euro

Current: 1.31

End of 2011: 1.50

Change: 15%

Chart from Finviz.

$/JPY

Current: 84.38

End of 2011: 90.00

Change: +6.7%

Chart from Finviz.

The pound

Current: 1.55

End of 2011: 1.79

Change: +15%

Chart from Finviz.

US Dollar vs. Canadian Dollar

Current: 1.02

End of 2011: 1.00

Change: -2.0%

Chart from Finviz.

Aussie Dollar vs. US Dollar

Current: 0.96

End-2011: 1.02

Change: +6.3%

Chart from Finviz.

COMMODITIES: Copper

Current: 8,220

End of 2011: 11,000

Change: +34%

Chart from Finviz.

Gold

Current: 1,366

End of 2011: 1,690

Change: +24%

Chart from Finviz.

Oil

Current: 85.7

End of 2011: 105

Change: 23%

Chart from Finviz.

Soybeans

Current: 12.4

End of 2011: 14.0

Change: +13%

Chart from Finviz.

