Check Out Goldman's Target On Every Key Market For 2011

Goldman Sachs has turned very bullish, calling for 2.7% U.S. GDP growth in 2011 and a global rally.



Chief economist Jan Hatzius released a note yesterday targeting big gains for global equities and commodities.

Hatzius even sees improvement in Europe, with the euro rising against the dollar. Bullish market conditions will drive up bond yields in Japan, Europe and the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.