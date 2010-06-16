Goldman's New Jersey Office Forced To Bring In Bed Bug Exterminators

Apparently Goldman’s New Jersey office is infested with bed bugs. Or at least there’s some fear that it is.



A Goldman spokeswoman denied the incident to ABC News, but two sources told the news network that exterminators have been brought in to spray the floors for bed bugs.

From ABC News:

Employees who work in Goldman’s Jersey City, N.J., office tower have been moved from certain floors and ordered out of the building at times because exterminators have been in checking and spraying for bed bugs.

Gross. Hopefully the exterminators are just preventative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.